A sweet and Grand (Avenue) time in Escondido with the Chocolate Festival

Jan. 22, 2026 (Escondido) – Wrappers will crinkle and corks will pop next month along Grand Avenue in Escondido.

The Escondido Chocolate Festival is set for Feb 7, turning the city’s historic downtown into a literal moveable feast for those with a sweet tooth, a penchant for chocolate pairings and an appreciation for local flair.

Hosted by the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the event is a self-guided "chocolate crawl" designed to help visitors ages 21 and up shop, eat and play their way through the heart of the city.

The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m., but showing up early at the Maple Street Plaza check-in will help chocolate aficionados beat the rush.

The Business Association notes that the ticketed event is "strictly capped at 350 attendees" and, true to tradition, it sells out roughly two weeks before the first truffle is even served. Tickets went on sale Jan. 7. Cost is $65 for the "full chocolate & alcohol" ticket. There is also a designated driver ticket for $55.

Ticket sales end at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Upon arrival, "passport" holders are armed with a survival kit for the afternoon: a commemorative tasting glass, a drink wristband and a Swag Bag that can be stuffed with coupons and goodies. The centerpiece of the kit is the Tasting Map, which guides guests through nearly two dozen different stops inside local boutiques, restaurants and galleries.

Passport holders are encouraged to follow the map and visit participating businesses, finding gourmet chocolates paired with wine, craft beer or champagne. For those skipping the spirits, non-alcoholic pairings ensure everyone gets in on the fun.

The festival follows a unique "sip and stroll" rule -- any alcoholic samples must be finished inside the business before heading to the next stop.

Whether passport holders follow the map in numerical order or "do the reverse" to dodge the crowds, the adventure is up to each attendee.

The festival offers more than just a sugar high.

This year’s highlights include " The Golden Ticket," with prizes hidden throughout the event.

There will also be Truffle Making 101 at a cost is $65. The class is for those who want to learn the craft, with D’liteful Chocolat hosting a professional truffle-making class at Simply Adina on Orange Street. The 60-minute add-on includes a wine pairing and handmade treats to take home.

Between bites, attendees can wander through Esco Alley Art, an eclectic mural exhibit running from Maple Street to Juniper Street, or visit galleries to take in the local art scene.

Social media savvy attendees can enter to win prizes by tagging their festival photos throughout the day and posting to Instagram.

At 5:15 p.m., passport holders are encouraged to head to a specified area for a raffle. Attendees get one free ticket just for returning to Will Call, and a second "bonus" ticket if they show a receipt for a purchase made at a downtown business during the event.