SYCUAN POWWOW SEPT. 10-12

September 10, 2021 (El Cajon) – The annual Sycuan Pow-Wow returns September 10-12. The event will take place at the pow-wow grounds next to the Sycuan Casino and will feature Native American dance competitions, Kumeyaay bird singing, peon games, and more.

A highlight of the event is the grand entry procession and welcome by Chairman Cody Martinez on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Sycuans-Annual-Pow-Wow-358010080969157/.

This event will follow COVID protocols, including face coverings required and social distancing, so there will be around half the arts and crafts vendors normally included.