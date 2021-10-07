TAR BARS FOUND ON SAN DIEGO BEACHES, COUNTY OFFICIALS WARN AFTER OIL SPILL IN ORANGE COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

Photo courtesy City of Carlsbad

October 7, 2021 (San Diego) – After a massive oil spill off the coast of Laguna Beach in southern Orange County on Friday, San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency has issued a warning of tar balls washing ashore on North County beaches. County officials advise residents to avoid contact with tar balls, if seen.

The County of San Diego Emergency Operations Center is activated and is monitoring the situation.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has said there are no plans to close local beaches in San Diego County at this time, Fox 5 reports.

“Natural geologic processes may sometimes cause tar balls to wash ashore, and it is unclear if the increased numbers are directly related to the Oct. 3, 2021 oil leak in Orange County. Visible oil has not been detected,” the County alert states, adding, “Because oil content may vary widely based on location, the health impact of the current situation is presently unknown and this warning is precautionary.”

Crude or processed oil can be carcinogenic and contact should be avoided, though occasional brief contact is unlikely to cause significant or lasting health concerns for most people. However, some individuals are especially sensitive to certain chemicals which may be found in oil slicks or tar balls and may therefore develop skin rashes or other reactions.

If contact occurs, the body area should be thoroughly cleaned with soap and water or other skin-safe cleaners. Do not use degreasers, cleaning solutions or solvents as they may damage the skin further, the county advises. If a significant rash or other reaction occurs, consult your primary care provider.

A ruptured pipeline owned by Amplify Energy Company pumped an estimated 131,000 gallons of crude oil from offshore oil rigs into waters off Orange County, closing beaches as far north as Huntington Beach and shutting down fisheries as far south as Dana Point, also damaging wetlands and prompting massive rescue efforts to save oil-soaked birds and other wildlife.

If you spot wildlife that has suffered damage or ingested a tar ball, notify lifeguards immediately or call 1-877-823-6926 to reach emergency rescue workers.

For more information on the oil spill, visit the Southern California Spill Response website.





