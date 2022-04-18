TEEN SUSPECT SOUGHT IN LAKESIDE STABBING OF GIRL, 16: SUSPECT YELLED RACIAL SLURS

Sheriff plans community forum on public safety in Lakeside

Update 5:30 p.m: The 16-year-old suspect has been arrested. The Lakeside Sheriff’s substation thanks the community and the Fugitive Task Force for its assistance on this case.

East County News Service

April 18, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 16-year-old boy suspected of stabbing a teenage girl in Lakeside Saturday night, April 16 shortly after 11 p.m. at an apartment in the 12000 block of Mapleview Street.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old African-American girl who had been stabbed twice in the back. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

“During the course of the deputies' investigation, they determined the 16-year-old male suspect and a group of teenagers approached the victim and her family about an assault that happened earlier in the day and began yelling racial slurs at them,” says Lieutenant Shawn Wray. “An altercation ensued and that's when the suspect stabbed the 16-year-old victim. The suspect and his companions ran away from the scene.”

After talking to the victim's family, deputies were able to identify and arrest a juvenile believed to be the girlfriend of the suspect for brandishing a weapon. She was later released to the custody of her guardian.

Deputies know the identity of the suspect and are actively looking for him, says Lt. Wray. However, because he is a minor, the Sheriff's Department cannot release any further information at this time.

The Lakeside Sheriff's Substation has been in constant communication with the victim's family and is doing everything possible to locate and bring the suspect to justice.

A community forum will be held in the coming days to address public safety concerns in the Lakeside community. Follow the Sheriff's Department on Twitter for the latest updates: @SDSheriff and @SDSOLakeside.

The Sheriff's Department does not condone hate or acts of intolerance. We are a county that is welcoming of people from all backgrounds. We treat all reports and incidents of hate crime seriously.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Department. By reporting any information, one may be able to prevent incidents from happening to someone else.

Call the non- emergency line at (858) 565-5200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Learn more about hate crimes and hate incidents through resources on the Sheriff’s website available in English, Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Arabic, Vietnamese and Tagalog: https://www.sdsheriff.gov/resources/hate-crimes