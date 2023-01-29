TOUCH-A-TRUCK ROLLS INTO LAKESIDE FEB. 26

By Miriam Raftery

January 29, 2023 (Lakeside) – Lakeside Chamber of Commerce invites you to Touch-a-Truck, an experience “geared towards the kid in all of us,” according to the event website. Guests can touch and see a wide variety of vehicles, trucks and equipment during the event on Sunday, Februry 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11600 Riverside Drive in Lakside.

Admission for visitors is $10. A portion of proceeds will benefit local educational programs aimed toward the trucking, construction and industrial career paths for youths.

Truck owners, businesess and classic car owners are also encouraged to bring and share your vehicles to teach children about career opportunities.

Vendor booths are also available.

For more information, visit https://lakesidechamber.org/touch-a-truck.