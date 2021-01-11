TWO FATALITY CRASHES IN RAMONA AND SANTA YSABEL

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: CHP cruiser, via CHP

January 11, 2021 (Ramona) – Two crashes minutes apart in Ramona and Santa Ysabel yesterday resulted in three fatalities.

The first accident claimed the life of two male motorcyclists in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 78 near State Route 79 in Santa Ysabel, one driving a 2020 Honda Dual Sport motorcycle, the other a KTM Dual Sport motorcycle. The Honda veered off the highway and struck a rock, ejected the motorcyclist onto the roadway. The KTM motorcycle close by crossed the center lines into the eastbound lanes and was struck head-on by a 2003 Ford Focus. The KTM motorcyclist was also ejected onto the roadway.

CHP and fire personnel responded to the scene shortly after the crash. One of the motorcyclists suffered major injuries and was transported via air ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment. The other motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on scene.