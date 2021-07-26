VACANCY ON LAKESIDE COMMUNITY PLANNNG GROUP

East County News Service

July 26, 2021 (Lakeside) – The Lakeside Community Planning Group has an opening for a new member. Requirements are:

Must be 18 years of age and a registered voter in the County of San Diego

Must live within the LCPG boundary (map located on the LCPG website ( https://lcpg.weebly.com/mapslinks.html

Must be able to attend all monthly meetings (held on the 1st Wednesday of every month)