VACANCY ON LAKESIDE COMMUNITY PLANNNG GROUP

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
July 26, 2021 (Lakeside) – The Lakeside Community Planning Group has an opening for a new member. Requirements are:
- Must be 18 years of age and a registered voter in the County of San Diego
- Must live within the LCPG boundary (map located on the LCPG website (https://lcpg.weebly.com/mapslinks.html)
- Must be able to attend all monthly meetings (held on the 1st Wednesday of every month)
- Experience with planning and land issues is helpful but not required
For more information, contact lakesidecpg@gmail.com.
Recent comments