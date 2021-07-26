VACANCY ON LAKESIDE COMMUNITY PLANNNG GROUP

East County News Service

July 26, 2021 (Lakeside) – The Lakeside Community Planning Group has an opening for a new member. Requirements are:

 

  • Must be 18 years of age and a registered voter in the County of San Diego
  • Must live within the LCPG boundary (map located on the LCPG website (https://lcpg.weebly.com/mapslinks.html)
  • Must be able to attend all monthly meetings (held on the 1st Wednesday of every month)
  • Experience with planning and land issues is helpful but not required

 

For more information, contact lakesidecpg@gmail.com

