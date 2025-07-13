WALMART RECALLING OZARK STAINLESS STELL WATER BOTTLES

East County News Services

July 13, 2025 (San Diego County) -- Walmart stores are recalling metal water bottles that can cause blindness when lids snap up.

The retailer recalled the Ozark Trail 64‑oz s tainless steel insulated water bottle after lid incidents left two consumers blind.

In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart has issued a nationwide recall of approximately 850,000 Ozark Trail 64-ounce water bottles, after reports that a defect in their screw‑cap lids has caused serious injuries.

The silver bottles, sold since 2017 at Walmart stores and online for about $15 with packaging showing model number 83-662, feature a black screw‑on cap and the Ozark Trail logo engraved on the side.

The CPSC reports that when the bottle is used to store food, carbonated beverages or perishable drinks like milk or juice for an extended period of time, pressure may build up inside and w hen the user opens the bottle, its cap can forcefully eject, striking the person in the face, the impact causing laceration injuries.

The recall was officially announced on July 10 and t he CPSC is advising all consumers who purchased the bottle to immediately stop using it. E ven if you only use the bottle for water, pressure can still form under certain conditions.

Walmart leadership said the company has received three confirmed reports of users being struck in the face by an ejecting lid. In two cases, individuals suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye.

Walmart emphasized that customer safety is a top priority and that it is fully cooperating with the CPSC and the bottle’s manufacturer to ensure all impacted consumers are notified and refunded.

Affected consumers can return the bottle to any Walmart store in the U.S. for a full refund, or contact Walmart's recall assistance toll‑free at (800) 925‑6278, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time .

The product is produced in China and imported by Olympia Tools International Inc., a California-based company, for exclusive sale through Walmart.