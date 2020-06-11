WATER CONSERVATION GARDEN REOPENS IN MID-JUNE

East County News Service East County News Service

June 11, 2020 (El Cajon) -- As of June 15, The Water Conservation Garden reopens for members and reopens to the public on June 16, but with a small admission fee for non-members. All visitors in June will receive free ice cream and popsicles, as well as having the opportunity to visit the Dorcas E. Utter Memorial Butterfly Pavilion to view butterflies throughout June. Butterfly release dates are planned June 15, 19 and 27.

The Garden will have new hours and rules to comply with COVID-19 health and safety requirements. It will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with last entry at 1 p.m. The Garden will be closed on Mondays. The gift shop hours will be Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Masks are required for visitors age 2 and up. Visitors should stay six feet apart and pathways will be designated with one-way traffic. Bring your own bottled water, snacks, masks, and hand sanitizer. Hats, sunscreen and comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

Wheelchairs and shuttle tours will not be available at this time. The sandpit at the Children’s Trail will be closed and the Garden Gift Shop will admit only one visitor at a time.

An emergency fund raised over $60,000 during the mandatory shut-down due to COVID-19, help to sustain and reopen the facility.

A message from the Garden sent in their newsletter states, “We look forward to seeing you all soon and welcoming you back to The Garden, a special place filled with healing, wellness and rejuvenation through nature. Until the reopening you can continue to enjoy the beauty of The Garden from the comfort of your own home.”

To explore The Garden’s virtual content, click here.

To learn more about admissions, memberships and more, visit https://thegarden.org/.