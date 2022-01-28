WOMAN ARRESTED FOR BANK ARSON IN EL CAJON HAD PRIOR ARRESTS INCLUDNG ARSON AND TERRORIST THREATS

By Miriam Raftery

January 28, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police today announced the arrest of Valerie Eliezer, 29,on multiple counts of arson and parole violations. She is accused of setting fire to several ATM machines at Bank of the West, located at 1234 East Main Street, on January 25.

El Cajon Fire and Police officers responded to reports of the fires, which caused extensive property damage to the unoccupied building, but no injuries. Images of the arsonist were caught on surveillance cameras at the bank and surrounding areas.

“Officers immediately recognized the suspect in the images as a local homeless woman identified as Valerie Eliezer,” says Lieutenant Randy Soulard with El Cajon Police. Two days later, officers found Eliezer in the same area as the arson fires and took her into custody. She was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility.

“Eliezer was found to have an extensive criminal history, including arrests for violent crimes such as Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Terrorist Threats, and Brandishing a Deadly Weapon,” Lt. Soulard states in a press release. “Eliezer is also on probation for a prior Arson arrest.”

She was in possession of a cigarette lighter at the time of her arrest, which is also a violation of her probation.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or on-line at SDCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG.