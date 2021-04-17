WOMAN DIES AFTER STABBING IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service East County News Service

April 17, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of an argument last night at 7:30 p.m. heard screaming inside a residence at 2200 Dain Court. The deputies forcibly entered, after nobody answered the door. Inside, they found a man and woman who had both been stabbed.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The man underwent surgery and is expected to survive, says Lt. Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s homicide unit.