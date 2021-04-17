WOMAN DIES AFTER STABBING IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service
 
April 17, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of an argument last night at 7:30 p.m. heard screaming inside a residence at 2200 Dain Court. The deputies forcibly entered, after nobody answered the door. Inside, they found a man and woman who had both been stabbed.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.  The man underwent surgery and is expected to survive, says Lt. Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s homicide unit.  
 
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.  
 

