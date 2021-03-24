A YEAR FIGHTING COVID-19

By Anita Lightfoot, County of San Diego Communications Office

March 24, 2021 (San Diego) - On March 19, 2020, California became the first state in the country to issue a stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The months since have been filled with challenges, fear and grief, innovation and historic breakthroughs. Here is a look back at a year that San Diego was seized by a deadly threat and how the County fought back.

County Public Health Lab Now Able to Test for New Coronavirus

February 2020 – One week after the World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic and President Trump declares a national emergency; the County of San Diego issues a public health order and declares COVID-19 a health emergency. The Emergency Operations Center is activated and 12-hour workdays begin. An American evacuated from Wuhan, China to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar tests positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined.

Hotel Rooms Reserved for COVID-19 Recovery

March 2020 – The County records its first positive COVID-19 case and first COVID-19 death. Store shelves are picked clean as San Diegans panic shop for toilet paper, canned goods and cleaning supplies. Demand soars for personal protective equipment. The County begins daily COVID-19 press briefings and the state of California issues a stay-at-home order. The County secures hotel rooms for positive COVID-19 patients who don’t have the ability to quarantine.





Photo, right: People washing their hands at station in Balboa Park .

April 2020 – The County launches a #StayHomeSD campaign as COVID-19 deaths reach 100. Outreach teams connect with people experiencing homelessness and provide 360 handwashing stations. The Convention Center opens as a temporary shelter. All gatherings are prohibited and facial coverings are required in public places. The County implements its T3 strategy: testing, tracing and treatment.

May 2020 – On May 1, cloth face coverings are mandated in public places when people are within 6 feet of anyone who is not from their same household. The County’s COVID-19 response continues to expand with meals to homebound seniors and COVID-19 testing in rural areas.





Photo, right: County employee Esma Al Sabag is doing contact tracing in English and Arabic.

June 2020 – Heading into the summer months, some reopening begins. The County creates a testing website to simplify appointments and hires COVID-19 contact tracers. Face masks become mandatory statewide and a new curfew requires all restaurants to close at 10:00 p.m. to stop the spread.

July 2020 – California reverses course and begins to shut back down. Local death numbers climb past 500 as the County steps up outreach to the hard-hit Latino population. The County is placed on the state Watchlist and all indoor business operations are shut down.

August 2020 – California releases a color-coded, tiered “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” and San Diego is placed in the Red Tier, indicating “substantial” spread of the virus. The County allocates $48.8 million in CARES Act Funds and continues to focus on the Latino community and their access to critical COVID-19 information and resources.

September 2020 – COVID-19 numbers continue to climb at local universities. College students are encouraged to follow safety protocols and wash their hands, wear a mask and watch their distance. New testing sites open and the County offers up to $3,000 in emergency rental assistance per eligible household.

October 2020 – Health officials encourage vigilance heading into the holiday season to avoid a new wave of COVID-19 cases. The state introduces a Health Equity Metric to ensure the most vulnerable populations receive the resources they need to slow the spread. San Diego hangs on to the Red tier.

November 2020 – After weeks on the brink, San Diego falls into the most restrictive Purple Tier. The rental assistance program is expanded and more funds are available to suffering businesses. COVID-19 fatigue causes a spike in positive cases leading into Thanksgiving with the looming threat of even higher numbers after holiday gatherings.

Photo, right: the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives at the County.