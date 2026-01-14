‘A Night of Music and Friendship’ at La Mesa’s Spacebar Cafe

East County News Service East County News Service

Jan. 23, 2026 (La Mesa) -- Local musicians will bring their sounds together later this month in a special performance prioritizing community over competition in west La Mesa.

The Spacebar Internet Café will host a curated evening of music and friendship starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 31.

The event will feature the sounds of local musicians Bob Warren, Gary Williams, David Jones and Doug Tyler, along with other local talent.

Located at 7454 University Ave., Spacebar is often referred to as @SPACEBAR, and has been a fixture of the La Mesa community since 2009.

SPACEBAR is a locally owned café, proudly operated by veterans, according to its website.

Its website says that ownership "take(s) pride in offering 100% Organic Coffee and Tea, as well as a variety of refreshing options such as real fruit smoothies and Acai products, blended espresso drinks and cocoa beverages." Its menu features an array of soups, salads, panini sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, pastries, breakfast items and Spanish style tapas.

The venue hosts comedy shows and Open Mic nights and is a space rental.

While its name nods to the digital age, the venue’s heart is firmly rooted in face-to-face connection and local artistry. It is widely recognized not just as a coffee shop, but as a veteran-operated and minority-owned business that champions the "unpretentious good times" of the East County arts scene.