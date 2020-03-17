THESE RESTAURANTS IN EAST COUNTY ARE OFFERING TAKE-OUT AND/OR DELIVERY

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Descanso Junction is one of many East County restaurants adapting their busines model temporarily to offer take-out services; some others are also adding home deliveries.

March 17, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Since yesterday’s county order for restaurants to stop dine-in service through March 31 due to the COVID-19 emergency, many owners are adapting by switching to curbside take-out service and a few are also offering home delivery.

While this is by no means a complete list, here are many restaurants confirmed as offering take-out and/or delivery services.

If you know of any we missed, please post in the comments section below!

Ahi Sushi (Alpine) takeout

Al Pancho’s (Alpine) takeout

Alpine Beer Company Brewery & Pub (Alpine) takeout bottles only

Alpine Taco Shop (Alpine) takeout

Alpine Tavern & Grill (takeout)

Bongiovanni’s Italian Restaurant (Alpine) takeout

Centifoni’s Restaurant (La Mesa) takeout and delivery

Descanso Junction(Descanso) takeout

Diego’s Mexican Food (Alpine (takeout)

Donato’s Italian Restaurant (Alpine) takeout

Farmer’s Table (La Mesa) takeout and delivery starting March 19

Gibaldi's Bread-Frank's Bakery (Spring Valley) takeout

Grecian Café (Spring Valley) takeout

Hacienda Casa Blanca (El Cajon) takeout

Hooleys Irish Pub (La Mesa and Rancho San Diego) delivery through DoorDash

Janet’s Montana Café (Alpine) takeout

Jeremy’s on the Hill (Wynola/Julian) takeout and delivery in next few days

Johnny B’s (La Mesa) takeout starts March 18, delivery coming soon

La Carreta (Alpine) - takeout

Light Bulb Coffee (La Mesa) takeout

Mañanas’s Mexican Food (Alpine) takeout

Panda Machi (Alpine) – takeout

Pizza Hut (Alpine) takeout or delivery

Rolando Garden Kitchen (Rolando) takeout

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill (Alpine) takeout

San Pasqual Winery (La Mesa) takeout, bottles only

Schwarma Shop (Alpine) takeout and delivery

Sheldon’s Service (La Mesa) takeout, delivery coming soon

Starbucks Coffee (all locations) takeout/drive-through

Steph’s Donuts (Alpine) takeout

Subway (Alpine) takeout

Surfrider Pizza (La Mesa) takeout

Swami’s Café (La Mesa) takeout and delivery

Tapatio’s (Alpine) Takeout

Note: Fast food restaurants such as Carl’s Junior, Jack-in-the-Box, etc. are open only for takeout or drive-through.