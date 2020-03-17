THESE RESTAURANTS IN EAST COUNTY ARE OFFERING TAKE-OUT AND/OR DELIVERY

By Miriam Raftery
Photo: Descanso Junction is one of many East County restaurants adapting their busines model temporarily to offer take-out services; some others are also adding home deliveries.
March 17, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Since yesterday’s county order for restaurants to stop dine-in service through March 31 due to the COVID-19 emergency, many owners are adapting by switching to curbside take-out service and a few are also offering home delivery.
While this is by no means a complete list, here are many restaurants confirmed as offering take-out and/or delivery services.
If you know of any we missed, please post in the comments section below!
Ahi Sushi (Alpine) takeout
Al Pancho’s (Alpine) takeout
Alpine Beer Company Brewery & Pub (Alpine) takeout bottles only
Alpine Taco Shop (Alpine) takeout
Alpine Tavern & Grill (takeout)
Bongiovanni’s Italian Restaurant (Alpine) takeout
Centifoni’s Restaurant (La Mesa) takeout and delivery
Descanso Junction(Descanso) takeout
Diego’s Mexican Food (Alpine (takeout)
Donato’s Italian Restaurant (Alpine) takeout
Farmer’s Table (La Mesa) takeout and delivery starting March 19
Gibaldi's Bread-Frank's Bakery (Spring Valley) takeout
Grecian Café (Spring Valley) takeout
Hacienda Casa Blanca (El Cajon) takeout
Hooleys Irish Pub (La Mesa and Rancho San Diego) delivery through DoorDash
Janet’s Montana Café (Alpine) takeout
Jeremy’s on the Hill (Wynola/Julian) takeout and delivery in next few days
Johnny B’s (La Mesa) takeout starts March 18, delivery coming soon
La Carreta (Alpine) - takeout
Light Bulb Coffee (La Mesa) takeout
Mañanas’s Mexican Food (Alpine) takeout
Panda Machi (Alpine) – takeout
Pizza Hut (Alpine) takeout or delivery
Rolando Garden Kitchen (Rolando) takeout
Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill (Alpine) takeout
San Pasqual Winery (La Mesa) takeout, bottles only
Schwarma Shop (Alpine) takeout and delivery
Sheldon’s Service (La Mesa) takeout, delivery coming soon
Starbucks Coffee (all locations) takeout/drive-through
Steph’s Donuts (Alpine) takeout
Subway (Alpine) takeout
Surfrider Pizza (La Mesa) takeout
Swami’s Café (La Mesa) takeout and delivery
Tapatio’s (Alpine) Takeout
Note: Fast food restaurants such as Carl’s Junior, Jack-in-the-Box, etc. are open only for takeout or drive-through.
