‘Reign of terror’: ICE builds appalling record of killings, beatings, kidnappings, and more

By Jake Johnson, Common Dreams

Photo: Renee Good, 37, U.S. citizen and mother of a-6-year-old, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minnnesota.

January 9, 2026 (Minneapolis) - Federal immigration enforcement agents, unleashed and emboldened by President Donald Trump, have been rampaging through the streets of cities across the United States for months, racking up an appalling record of abuses and alleged crimes, including kidnapping, beatings, and murder.

Such abuses have targeted, but haven’t been limited to, undocumented immigrants. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent’s killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old American citizen and mother of three, earlier this week called greater attention to the agency’s lawless behavior, enabled by an administration whose number-two official—Vice President JD Vance— falsely insists that federal immigration officers have “absolute immunity” from prosecution.

“Out of control” were the words lawmakers, advocacy groups, experts, and community members used to describe ICE’s conduct in the wake of Good’s killing.

Just 24 hours later, Border Patrol agents shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, heightening nationwide outrage over the Trump administration’s onslaught against undocumented immigrants, US citizens, and those protesting the presence of ICE agents, who are often masked and dressed in military fatigues.

Seemingly, nowhere is safe; ICE has raided houses of worship, schools, hotels, restaurants, farms, and retail stores.