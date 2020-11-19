‘TIS THE SEASON FOR HOLIDAY FAVORITES AT CASA DE PICO: TURKEY MOLE TAMALES, PUMPKIN FLAN AND MORE

East County News Service

Photo: Turkey Mole Tamales, courtesy of Bazaar del Mundo Restaurants.

November 19, 2020 (La Mesa) – This holiday season, Diane Powers’ award-winning Bazaar del Mundo Restaurants – Casa de Pico in La Mesa, Casa Guadalajara in Old Town, and Casa de Bandini in Carlsbad, are welcoming guests to enjoy special holiday dishes infused with authentic Mexican flavors. Each restaurant will offer an annual favorite for both dine-in and take-out orders: Turkey Mole Tamales, two handmade tamales filled with turkey, raisins, chopped pecans and apples, all topped with a mole sauce and sesame seeds.

With vibrant and spacious courtyards, the restaurant patios overflow with festive and colorful decor providing a visual feast for all, as well as ample outdoor heating and increased seating. In compliance with State guidelines, San Diego County has moved into the purple tier, limiting services to outdoor dining only and Powers is following a strict plan that will provide a safe environment for her customers.

The holiday menus are available through the New Year and vary by restaurant; with dishes including:

Casa de Pico, La Mesa: Corn Enchilada Soup, Chicken broth with onions, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, garlic, salt, black peppers, roasted corn and jack and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream, avocado and tortilla strips; and Deep-Fried Pumpkin Ice Cream with caramel sauce and sprinkles of cinnamon.



5550 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa, CA 91942; 619-463-3267; casadepico.com

Casa Guadalajara, Old Town: Green Chile and Cheese Tamales, two handmade special casa tamales filled with Monterey Jack cheese, California chiles and corn, topped with salsa verde and cheese. Served with an arroz poblano and beans; and a moist Chocolate Lava Cake filled with warm bittersweet chocolate lava, topped with Mexican chocolate ice cream and fresh whipped cream.



4105 Taylor St., San Diego, CA 92110; 619-295-5111; casaguadalajara.com

Casa de Bandini, Carlsbad: Enchiladas Navideñas, two corn tortillas filled with sautéed carnitas, onions and cilantro, topped with a rich cranberry-chipotle mole sauce and drizzled with Mexican crema, and served with rice and frijoles de la olla; and the Pumpkin Flan enhanced with fresh pumpkin and holiday spices, garnished with sugar and cinnamon cream.



1901 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, CA 92009; 760-634-3443; casadebandini.com

In addition to these seasonal items, Powers’ restaurants offer Fiesta Express Meals for those looking to celebrate the holidays in the comfort of their own home. Fiesta Express Meals, available in street tacos and fajitas, include all the essential ingredients needed to host an at-home holiday fiesta with a Mexican twist.

About the Bazaar del Mundo Restaurant Group

Diane Powers’ restaurants Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico and Casa de Bandini have earned numerous awards, including, the Gold Medallion Award by the San Diego Restaurant Association, the “Award of Excellence” by Zagat Surveys and several first place prizes at the Ensenada International Seafood Fair. The restaurants have also been named, "Best Mexican Restaurant" by The San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego Home Garden/Lifestyles and San Diego Magazine and as one of the “50 Best Hispanic Restaurants” in the nation by Hispanic magazine.

All reflect Powers' love of delicious Mexican flavors as well as her design expertise, creative use of brilliant festive color and adherence to the spirit of the Latin American marketplace and Mexican flavors. Powers has traveled throughout the world to acquire unusual merchandise and decor for her restaurants, as well as impressive artifacts for the gorgeous courtyards and exterior environments. For more information, visit www.bazaardelmundo.com.