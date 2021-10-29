“DASHA ON THE TRAIL” CHILDREN’S BOOK AUTHOR AT MISSION TRAILS NOV. 13

Source: Sunbelt Publications

October 29, 2021 (San Diego) – You’re invited to meet Gwynne Margaret Bruck, author of the children’s book Dasha on the Trail, at Mission Trails Regional Park on November 13 at 10 a.m. She will read and sign copies of her book in the amphitheater next to the visitor center, where you can also enjoy sights and sounds of the park.

Dasha on the Trail is a hike through Southern California’s rugged landscape as seen from eyes and snout of a lighthearted pup, Dasha. She sniffs out animals on the trail like mischievous ravens and her leash-free cousins, the coyotes. She longs for freedom but knows a tame dog might not know all the tricks of this untamed world.

You can view a video preview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cwp4srGv76E; the author discusses stores behind the artwork while reading through the book; Mission Trails ranger Heidi Gutknecht explained why it is so important to follow leash rules for dogs in parks like MTRP to keep your dog and wildlife safe.

Families with children are encouraged to attend, but please leave your furry friends at home. The book will be available for sale at the event and in the Visitor Center Gift Shop.

You can find more information about the event here.

Order the book here Use code discoverdasha for 20% off through Nov. 30.