“HANDS OFF” PROTESTS AGAINST TRUMP AND MUSK DRAW MILLIONS NATIONWIDE, INCLUDING THOUSANDS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

Photos by Karen, left and right: Protest in Borrego Springs Saturday drew about 300 residents

April 6, 2025 (San Diego) – An estimated 12,000 protesters in downtown San Diego turned out yesterday, according to San Diego Police. The peaceful demonstration was part of the nationwide “Hands Off” rallies which drew millions of demonstrations against the dismantling of federal programs, mass firings, and erosion of rights under the Trump administration.

Several other protests were held across San Diego County, including the desert community of Borrego Springs in East County, where around 300 protesters lined the roundabout. The Borrego protesters included many seniors and veterans concerned about cuts to Social Security and veterans’ services, as well as people opposed to the mass deportation of immigrants, restriction of women’s healthcare rights, slashing of national parks budgets, and other actions of the Trump administration. Many motorists driving by honked in support of protesters.

Rhana Epting, executive Director of MoveOn, called the national turnout “extraordinary,” adding, “Across the country and around the world, people came together to say `We will not be silent while our rights, our futures and our democracy are under attack. This peaceful movement is powered by everyday people—nurses, teachers, students, parents—are rising up to protect what matters most. We are united, we are relentless, and we are just getting started.”

Photo, below by Adrian Childress, Times of San Diego.