East County News Service

August 24, 2021 (La Mesa) - Powell Productions presents “Movement Makers," a choreographers showcase, at the Visionary Performance Space (8674 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942) on September 16th-18th, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Directed and curated by Tanya Lewis, this showcase brings together local choreographers and dancers of various styles and backgrounds. Consisting of both veteran and new talent, this collection of artists provides opportunity for audience to experience the diverse expressions of creativity that San Diego has to offer.

The list of choreographers includes:

George Busto

Gio Chavez

Christian Drugan

Laray Egea-Saez, Caley Hernandez, and Mario Jaimes

Conor Gomez

Joseph Lister

Luis Lopez

Odessa Mae Uno

Emily Martinez

Leobardo Rubio

Robert Todd

Marcella Torres-Sanchez

Brittany Woo

Lendia Wylie

A panel of judges will award one choreographer a $300 prize. The prize recipient will also receive the opportunity to have Mounarath-Powell Productions produce a full length dance concert featuring their works. For tickets, CLICK HERE.