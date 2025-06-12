“NO KINGS” PROTESTS PLANNED SATURDAY NATIONWIDE OVER AUTHORITARIAN TACTICS, INCLUDING 11 EVENTS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

East County News Service

June 12, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- “They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings,” states the website No Kings, which is organizing protests nationwide on Saturday, June 14. The demonstrations are expected to draw millions of participants nationwide and locally, thousands.

San Diego County has 11 “peaceful” protests planned. View map. and click each location for details; times of rallies vary The local protests are slated to be held in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Del Mar, El Cajon, Escondido, Mira Mesa, Ramona, Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos, and two in downtown San Diego including Civic Center Plaza and Waterfront Park.

“Even as this press release is being written, this administration is sending National Guard troops and active duty military against American citizens protesting this administration's illegal and unconstitutional actions. This is exactly the type of tyrannical behavior that our founding fathers feared, one that many thought 'could never happen in this country'" says Richard C., an organizer with 50501 Escondido.

The Escondido rally, organized by We the People, Red Wine and Blue, Indivisible North County San Diego and 50501 Escondido, will take place at Grape Day Park, 321 N. Broadway with a press conference at 9:30 a.m., speakers at 10, and a march at 11, followed by more speakers and a community resource fair afterwards.

"American immigrants built this country. From railroads, to farms, from factory workers, to building the homes we live in, they’ve been the backbone of the working class. They’ve proudly served in every one of America’s wars. And now this administration wants to kick them out! We the people say ENOUGH! Not now- not ever! So we march on June 14 to remind the leaders of our country- there are NO KINGs in the USA and immigrants will always be a part of this diverse nation" said Robin, an organizer with Indivisible North County San Diego.

In East County, the El Cajon protest will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Magnolia and Fletcher Parkway. El Cajon has been a flashpoint for immigration issues since the city council voted 3-2 to allow El Cajon Police to cooperate with federal immigration authorities within the limits of state law. A recall effort is underway against Councilman Phil Ortiz, who changed his vote to allow the measure to pass after it previously failed.

The Ramona protest will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the southwest corner of 10th and Main streets. On Facebook, Jason Linn on the Ramona Community Forum invited people to a “patriots party” to “protest against ICE and Trump’s use of the National Guard in L.A.