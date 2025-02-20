“NOT MY PRESIDENT” PROTESTS HELD NATIONWIDE ON PRESIDENT’S DAY

East County News Service

Photo via 50501: thousands rallied against Trump in Washington D.C. outside Capitol

February 19, 2025 (San Diego) – Protesters held “Not My President” rallies at state capitols in all 50 states and other locations to oppose unprecedented attacks on our democratic system’s checks and balances by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

“We witness, with growing alarm, how our constitutional rights are trampled upon, how the authority of the President is being usurped by those who seek to consolidate power for Personal gain. Meanwhile, President Trump systematically dismantles the very guardrails designed to ensure accountability across the branches of government,” reads a statement from the events’ organizer, the 50501 Movement. The name stands for 50 protests in 50 statements, one movement and has been organized on social media.

Trump has asserted king-like power on his social media, posting this week, “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” an action CNN likened to channeling Napolean. He is asking the Supreme Court to give him absolute power to hire or fire agency officials that Congress established to operate with independence from political pressures.

Calling for justice, transparency, and an end to executive overreach, the group adds, “We stand firm at a critical moment in history, demanding that the American people be heard and that the White House be governed by the true will of the people—not by a tech billionaire who seeks to buy influence and control.” The latter statement refers to tech mogul Musk, owner of Space-X, Tesla and X (formerly Twitter).

Trump bypassed the Senate to appoint Musk to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Musk’s workers have drawn criticism for accessing private data of millions of Americans and deleting massive amounts of critical data on everything from healthcare to school test results, eliminating entire departments such as USAid, and mass firing government workers, even firing people in charge of overseeing nuclear weapons, workers responsible for airline safety oversight, and preventing foreign intervention in U.S. elections. DOGE workers also locked Congressional members out of the Department of Education, when the legislators attempted to oversee actions of Musk’s team.

In Washington D.C., a massive protest included rallies outside the Capitol, White House, and Lincoln Memorial. Rallies in New York and Los Angeles reportedly drew more than 10,000 people each.

In San Diego, anti-Trump protesters rallied at Waterfront Park.

Photo by Genevieve Seaman: San Diego protester objects that DOGE is not one of the three branches of government.

“We need to stand up to stop the overrunning of the rule of law,” Genevieve Seaman, who participated in the San Diego rally, told ECM. Seaman, who formerly lived in East County and now resides in San Ysidro, added, “Failure of Congress Republicans to stop the overturning of the check and balance system is frightening. Unless we act, we could lose it all. Grass roots must show we care.”

A lone counter-protester turned up, 10 News reports. The man, who declined to provide his name, said Trump “needs support where other people go against him, even if it’s just one person at that moment.”