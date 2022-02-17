“TACO TUESDAY” MIXER HOSTED BY THOUGHTFUL CREATIONS IN LA MESA FEB. 22

East County News Service

February 17, 2022 (La Mesa) - The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce announces that Thoughtful Creations, an innovative retailer located at 8270 La Mesa Boulevard, will host a mixer Tuesday, February 22nd between the hours of 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

This retail location incorporates various local artisans that have goods to sell – all under one roof! These local artisans make a variety of items for your shopping pleasure. In this one-stop- shop you will find handmade jewelry, personalized shirts and clothing, resin art, food items, beverages and more.

You will be able to enjoy this “Taco Tuesday” evening mixer, with tacos and assorted other items and beverages, as you browse the building, meet the local designers, and purchase that “must have” item you can’t live without.

“Join us and meet Shawndie Smith, the owner who put this entire concept together. Shawndie will hold raffles and a silent auction to add to the high energy of this evening,” says La Mesa Chamber President Mary England.

Park behind the building in the Union Bank temporary location parking lot.

The event is free, and the public is encouraged to meet this La Mesa business owner, Chamber members and the local artisans who join her and have space in the building.

To allow Shawndie to prepare enough refreshments for the night, please RSVP to: rsvp@lamesachamber.com.