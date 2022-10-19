“WALK LIKE MADD” IN MEMORY OF DEPUTY COLLIER OCT. 22

Source: San Diego Sheriff’s Department

October 19, 2022 (San Diego) -- Twelve years ago, San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy Ken Collier was killed while trying to stop a driver who was drunk and high on drugs going the wrong way on SR-52 in Santee. His life was cut short robbing his family of a son, brother and fiancé, and his coworkers of a valued colleague.

On Saturday, October 22, the public is invited to help make our roadways safe from impaired drivers until there are #NoMoreVictims by joining the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the San Diego City Attorney's Office for the return of Walk Like MADD.

The 5K walk/run will begin at 7 a.m. at San Diego City College, 1313 Park Blvd., San Diego. Parking is available south of Russ Blvd. at 16th Street. Register to join Ken Collier's Crew and His Public Safety Family

The 5K walk/run honors the memory of Deputy Ken Collier and continues the work he started in 2010 to save lives.

A statement from the Sheriff’s office, says “Our goal is to raise awareness on the impact impaired driving can have on families after a loved one is killed by a drunk or drugged driver.”

Impaired driving impacts two out of three people in their lifetime. Every hour, someone is killed in a DUI crash. The Sheriff’s news release adds, “There are real people behind these numbers. Together, we can stop drunk and drugged driving, as well as prevent underage drinking by simply walking.”

All of the funds raised from the walk will help to educate youths and parents about the consequences of underage drinking and driving. Some of the money will be used to help victims or close loopholes in many existing laws.

To download a flyer, click here.