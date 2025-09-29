“We are immigrants” rally in Escondido celebrated immigrants’ contributions to America

East County News Service

Photo via Indivisible North County San Diego and 50501 North County San Diego

September 29, 2025 (Escondido) - Approximately 100 residents from Ramona, Temecula, Escondido, San Diego, and other locations joined in a 'We are All Immigrants' rally on September 27th in Escondido. The rally was organized by the North County chapters of Indivisible and 50501.

The event responded to ongoing challenges facing immigrant communities, including racial profiling and targeting by immigration authorities that organizers say terrorizes local residents. Rally organizers emphasize that immigrants have a long and rich history of contributing to America's greatness while being unfairly blamed for societal problems beyond their control.

Although the event was organized in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, immigrants were encouraged to wave flags from their countries of origin in a visual display of unity at the rally, which organizers say celebrated the diverse immigrant heritage that enriches San Diego and America.

Flags from many countries were on display at the rally, held at the corner of East Valley Parkway and Ash streets in Escondido.

Richard Cannon, an organizer, states, "Immigrants are responsible for so much of America's success, from building the transcontinental railroad to developing the medical, scientific, and technological innovations we rely on today. We are unequivocally a better nation because of our immigrant heritage, yet we routinely cast immigrants as villains.

Whether it was the 'No Irish Allowed' signs, the Chinese Exclusion Act, the forced deportation of over a million people, including U.S. citizens, during the 1930s Mexican Repatriation, or the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII, we keep repeating the same mistakes. Today, federal immigration enforcement continues this pattern through racial profiling and detention of Americans based on the color of their skin,” he says.

The rally acknowledged these historical wrongs while celebrating the diverse heritage that makes our community strong, also aiming to counter what organizers describe as federal policies and Supreme Court decisions that have enabled racial profiling and community intimidation based on skin color.