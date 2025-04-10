1 OF EVERY 2 PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS IN SAN DIEGO IS ELIGIBLE FOR CALKIDS SCHOLARSHIPS

Scholarships worth up to $1,500 can be used for college or career training

Source: CalKids

Photo: Students wear CalKids T-shirts at anniversary event

April 10, 2025 (San Diego) - College acceptance and financial aid letters are arriving soon, and high school seniors and college students have a major opportunity to ease their higher education costs through the CalKIDS program.

CalKIDS is the nation's largest child development account program, providing scholarships for higher education. This statewide initiative, administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, provides eligible California public school students with CalKIDS Scholarships worth up to $1,500—helping them take the next step toward college or career training by easing financial barriers to higher education.

In San Diego County, more than $148 million in CalKIDS Scholarships has been made available to public school students over the last three years, providing critical financial support for their higher education. A CalKIDS Scholarship does not require students to submit essays, meet a minimum GPA, or provide recommendation letters. Claiming a scholarship is simple and takes just minutes at CalKIDS.org.

“CalKIDS is an incredible resource for San Diego County families,” said State Treasurer Fiona Ma, chair of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “Claiming a CalKIDS Scholarship is the easiest step students can take on their path to higher education, and we want every eligible student to claim their scholarship account and take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Eligible students can use their CalKIDS Scholarship Accounts for tuition and fees, books and supplies, and computer equipment. Since 2022, approximately $1 billion in CalKIDS Scholarships have been made available to more than 2 million of California's public high school students.

For students like Alessandra from UC San Diego, the CalKIDS Scholarship provided some much-needed financial relief. “The funds helped me not feel like such a financial burden to my mom. The funds are part of the reason I’m not in debt right now.”

To get the word out about this amazing program in San Diego and ensure students and families are aware of and claim their CalKIDS Accounts, the ScholarShare Investment Board has worked diligently to establish strong partnerships with local high schools, school districts, community-based organizations, and financial aid directors at community colleges and universities. Partners like San Diego Unified School District play a vital role in spreading awareness and helping students access the funds available to them.

Claiming a CalKIDS Scholarship is quick and easy. Families simply need the student's Statewide Student Identifier (SSID), a ten-digit number which can be obtained by contacting their school directly. Once they have the SSID, parents or students can visit CalKIDS.org to check eligibility and claim a scholarship account in just minutes.

The funds can be used at accredited colleges, universities, trade schools, and career programs across the country. Once enrolled in a higher education program, students can log into their CalKIDS Account to request a distribution directly to their school to cover qualifying educational expenses.

“Studies show that students with just $500 or less set aside for college are three times more likely to attend college and four times more likely to graduate,” said Cassandra DiBenedetto, Executive Director. “CalKIDS Accounts are more than financial assistance—they’re an investment in students’ futures, and we want to give every one of these students a reason to believe in their path to higher education.”

With roughly 1 out of every 2 San Diego County public school students eligible for a CalKIDS Scholarship and key college decisions and financial aid deadlines approaching, now is the time for students and families to check their eligibility and claim their scholarship account.

For more information on eligibility, scholarship amounts, and how to claim a CalKIDS Scholarship Account, visit CalKIDS.org.

About CalKIDS: The California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program (CalKIDS) is the nation’s largest child development account program, providing scholarships for higher education. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, and Chaired by State Treasurer Fiona Ma, the program is designed to promote the pursuit of higher education statewide by empowering families to build assets, nurture savings habits, and raise their educational aspirations. Eligible public school students can receive CalKIDS Scholarships worth up to $1,500 and every child born in California on or after July 1, 2022, is awarded a CalKIDS Scholarship worth up to $175, ensuring more families have the resources needed to support their children’s education. To learn more, visit CalKIDS.org.