100 MPH CHASE ENDS IN CRASH, ARREST IN SPRING VALLEY

January 6, 2020 (Spring Valley) – A driver pulled over for an equipment violation in Chula Vista at 3:45 a.m. fled from officers, resulting in a pursuit at speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour on State Route 125

The drive exited at Jamacha Road in Spring Valley, where he lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over and struck a power pole, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The driver, 42, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was arrested for felony evasion and for two outstanding felony warrants.