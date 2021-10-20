$10,000 REWARD FOR IDENTITY OF SUSPECTS WHO KILLED SAILOR IN LA MESA ON APRIL 24

By Miriam Raftery

October 20, 2021 (La Mesa) – The family of Corneilius Donte Brown is offering a $9,000 reward in addition to a $1,000 reward from Crimestoppers, bringing the total to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest for his killing.

The 22-year-old stationed at Naval Base Coronado was fatally shot by one of two men wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts show came to the front door of his home on Echo Court in La Mesa on April 24 around 12:30 a.m.

The suspects fled south on Echo Drive, according to La Mesa Police.

Lt. Greg Runge with LMPD says Brown was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he died during surgery.

If you have information on this crime, please call La Mesa Police at 619-667-7533 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips is available at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.