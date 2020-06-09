$10,000 REWARD OFFERED FOR INFO ON THEFTS FROM GUN SHOP DURING RIOTS IN LA MESA

By Miriam Raftery
 
June 9, 2020 (La Mesa) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who broke into Alex Imports Shop at 7389 University Ave. in La Mesa and stole nine long guns on May 30 around 11 p.m. The burglary occurred during the rioting and looting following protests last Saturday night over racial injustice and police brutality.

Based on surveillance footage, the suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic man with black hair, believed to be around 30 years old, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms  and Explosives. The suspect is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

The ATF Los Angeles Field Division and La Mesa Police Department are conducting a joint investigation.

ATF Los Angeles is offering a reward up to $5,000 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have information about the break-in, please call the ATF at 1-888-283-8477, visit www.reportit.com or download the mobile "reportit" app, available via Google Play or the Apple App Store. All calls will be kept confidential.

 
 

