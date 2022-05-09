100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF LEMON GROVE WOMEN’S CLUB MAY 12 HONORS “MOTHERS OF MOTHERS”

By Helen M. Ofield, Treasurer/Historian to the Board

Lemon Grove Historical Society

May 9, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Belated Mother’s Day greetings. We hearken back to 1909 and the 1920s and 1930s when our ancestral mothers led the charge in Lemon Grove as members of the Forward Club (because they were forward-thinking), a name later changed to the Women's Club when they joined the national Federation of Women's Clubs. By 1922 the women had built and paid for their own clubhouse. You've done the math. That clubhouse is now 100.

It still stands between Main and Olive Streets, Lemon Grove, on the corner of Barnell. It is part of the campus of First Baptist Church and features oodles of free parking.

We're extending Mother's Day to May 12. On that date in 1922, the ancestral mothers held their first meeting in their brand-new clubhouse. It's a 40' x 80' all-redwood wonder with a stone fireplace and a spectacular ceiling. All 8th grade graduations were held there, along with fundraisers, social events of all kinds, meetings – activities that made the building the heartbeat of Lemon Grove. Some of you may remember those golden days.

The Lemon Grove Historical Society will celebrate the 100th birthday of the clubhouse on May 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. Please come and bring your children. It's all free and utterly fascinating. In addition to refreshments like birthday cake with 100 candles, Pastor Jeff Lettow of First Baptist Church will emcee the program, together with Laura Hook, president of the historical Society.

The excellent Sarah Lewis will present a fabulous display of Women's Club memorabilia and tell you the story of the club and how it served the town.

Best of all, local people who remember activities in the clubhouse will share them with us.

We think the mothers of the mothers would be pleased. We remember them the same way we remember our mothers now. These are the generational ties that bind the community together.

The doors open on Olive Street at 6:30 p.m. We greatly look forward to seeing you at this big birthday party! Bring your mothers, sisters, grandmas, aunts, cousins and friends!

More information:

http://www.lghistorical.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lghistorical