10TH ANNUAL CHALDEAN FESTIVAL SEPT. 17-18 IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

September 5, 2022 (El Cajon) – The 10th annual Chaldean American Festival will feature carnival rides, games, live music by multiple entertainers, authentic Chaldean food, local vendors, a petting zoo, raffle and more.

This year’s festival will take place on September 17 and 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hillsdale Middle School, 1301 Brabham Street in El Cajon. There is a $5 entry fee; children under age 5 are admitted free.

Chaldeans are Aramaic-speaking Catholic Christians with a history that dates back over 5,500 years to ancient Mesopotamia, which was known as the cradle of civilization and is present-day Iraq, homeland of East County’s many Chaldean immigrants.

For more information on the Chaldean Festival, which is organized by the Knights of Columbus Mar Toma Council, visit https://www.chaldeanfestival.com/.