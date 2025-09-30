10th annual East County Manufacturing Expo Sept. 30 celebrates innovation, workforce pathways and job creation at Cuyamaca College

East County News Service

September 29, 2025 (El Cajon) -- On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, the East County Economic Development Council (ECEDC), in partnership with the San Diego and Imperial Small Business Development Center, will host the 10th Annual East County Manufacturing Expo at Cuyamaca College.

This year’s theme, Innovate, Integrate, Inspire – 10 Years of Manufacturing Growth, reflects a decade of progress in manufacturing, from concept to creation. The Expo will showcase how manufacturers drive innovation, integrate technology and training, and inspire future creators.

This milestone event will bring together community leaders, elected officials, educators, manufacturers, and workforce partners to highlight innovation, career opportunities, and the economic impact of manufacturing throughout San Diego County. With the U.S. facing a projected shortfall of 1.9 million manufacturing workers by 2033, this Expo serves as a call to action to inspire and prepare the next generation of skilled talent.





Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025



Location: Cuyamaca College, El Cajon



Time: 10:15 a.m. – Welcome and introductions

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. - Manufacturing EXPO

Event Highlights

Diverse Attendance: The Expo will welcome thousands of attendees, including nearly 1,000 high school students, along with college students, job seekers, educators, veterans, and reentry program participants from across San Diego County.

Innovation on Display: More than 80 exhibitors—including leading companies such as GKN Aerospace, Quality Controlled Manufacturing Inc., Solar Turbines, General Atomics, Mavericks Manufacturing, and Competitive Metals—will showcase the latest technologies, products, and job opportunities.

Career Pathways for Future Creators: Students will have the chance to explore career pathways through hands-on activities, networking with employers, and interactive exhibits designed to connect education to real-world opportunities.

Community and Government Leadership: Local elected officials, school district leaders, and community partners will highlight manufacturing’s role in creating quality jobs and strengthening the regional economy.

Education and Workforce Resources: Colleges, training providers, and workforce programs will provide resources and hands-on learning experiences to connect students and job seekers directly with manufacturing careers.

Sponsors

This year’s Expo is presented with title sponsorship from San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E). Additional sponsors include: San Diego & Imperial Small Business Development Center, Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, Cuyamaca College, US Bank, Talent Pipeline Program, San Diego County Water Authority, Cajon Valley School District, Workforce Connect, San Diego Workforce Partnership, Public Consulting Group, and CalSEA. Their support ensures this event continues to deliver career opportunities and community impact.

About the Expo

The East County Manufacturing Expo is the region’s only event dedicated exclusively to showcasing the impact of manufacturing. Over the past decade, it has become a bridge between employers, educators, and future talent—expanding awareness of modern manufacturing careers and creating pathways.

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with event organizers, elected officials, manufacturers, educators, or reentry program representatives, please contact Angela Nagel at angela.nagel@eastcountyedc.org. Website: https://eastcountyedc.org/me/

About the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

As the largest institution of higher education in East County, the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, has enhanced the quality of life in East County for over 65 years by providing top notch, affordable education and workforce training. The 1,138-square-mile District includes communities such as El Cajon, Santee, Lemon Grove, Spring Valley, San Diego, and the unincorporated County. Our institutions offer a variety of convenient online and in-person classes, along with competitive degree and certificate programs. The District, which includes Grossmont College and Cuyamaca College, serves over 29,000 students annually, and awards over 6,000 degrees and certificates each year. The colleges are consistently ranked as top transfer institutions to SDSU. Grossmont College first convened classes in 1961 and serves over 19,000 students every year. Cuyamaca College was built in 1978, and enrolls nearly 10,000 students yearly. The colleges lead the way in developing educational programs, classes, and services that meet the diverse needs of East County's student population.