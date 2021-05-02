2 New Fires in Mexico, South of Dulzura, in/near Cottonwood Creek

By Jonathan Goetz; photos by Henri Migala

May 2, 2021 (Dulzura) -- Two new small fires are burning in/near Cottonwood Creek in Mexico, south of Dulzura.

Calfire, Border Patrol, and ECM reporter Henri Migala are at the scene on the U.S. side of border monitoring the situation.

There are no immediate threat to structures as of 4:30 p.m.

Gusty winds are blowing East by Northeast 70 degrees, with the fires heading slowly towards Tecate Peak.