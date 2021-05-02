2 New Fires in Mexico, South of Dulzura, in/near Cottonwood Creek

Printer-friendly version
By Jonathan Goetz; photos by Henri Migala
May 2, 2021 (Dulzura) -- Two new small fires are burning in/near Cottonwood Creek in Mexico, south of Dulzura.
Calfire, Border Patrol, and ECM reporter Henri Migala are at the scene on the U.S. side of border monitoring the situation.
There are no immediate threat to structures as of 4:30 p.m.
Gusty winds are blowing East by Northeast 70 degrees, with the fires heading slowly towards Tecate Peak.
To receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email, sign up at the top right side of our homepage. You can also follow EastCountyAlert on Twitter for brief text messages on your mobile phone. We thank the Grossmont Healthcare District for their sponsorship of our alerts.
Recent comments