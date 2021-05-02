2 New Fires in Mexico, South of Dulzura, in/near Cottonwood Creek

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
 
 
By Jonathan Goetz; photos by Henri Migala
 
May 2, 2021 (Dulzura) -- Two new small fires are burning in/near Cottonwood Creek in Mexico, south of Dulzura.
 
Calfire, Border Patrol, and ECM reporter Henri Migala are at the scene on the U.S. side of border monitoring the situation.
 
There are no immediate threat to structures as of 4:30 p.m.
 
Gusty winds are blowing East by Northeast 70 degrees, with the fires heading slowly towards Tecate Peak.

To receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email, sign up at the top right side of our homepage.  You can also follow EastCountyAlert on Twitter for brief text messages on your mobile phone. We thank the Grossmont Healthcare District for their sponsorship of our alerts.

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon