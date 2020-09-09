2020 LA MESA CITY COUNCIL VIRTUAL CANDIDATE FORUM SEPT. 23 HOSTED BY METHODIST CHURCH

East County News Service East County News Service

September 9, 2020 (La Mesa) - Six candidates. Two seats. Find out where La Mesa’s City Council candidates stand on important issues.

La Mesa First United Methodist Church will host a Virtual La Mesa City Council Candidate Forum on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 6:45 p.m. The forum will be held via Zoom and moderated by Pastor Christian DeMent.

Candidates will be asked questions about homelessness, affordable housing, policing, and La Mesa's economic well-being. All six candidates—Kristine Alessio, Allan Durden, Laura Lothian, Mark Papenfuss, Colin Parent, and Jack Shu—have been invited.

To receive the Zoom link and confirm your attendance, please register online: La Mesa City Council Candidates Forum Webinar Registration. (http://bit.ly/lmfumc2020)

La Mesa First United Methodist Church

Tel: (619) 466-4163

Email: LaMesaUMC@LaMesaUMC.com