2020 RAMONA ART & WINE FESTIVAL EXPANDS TO 3-DAY PROGRESSIVE EVENT NOV. 6-8

September 1, 2020 (Ramona) -- The 8th annual Ramona Art & Wine Festival is expanding to a progressive Festival from one day at one location, to three days at six Ramona wineries, with wine tasting, gourmet bites, silent auction, and art and vendor exhibitors at each participating winery on Friday to Sunday, November 6th to 8th, 2020.

The Festival will also include online events on Saturday and Sunday featuring each of the six wineries and the Festival art and vendor exhibitors; and on Sunday an online auction of the six one-of-a-kind hand-painted wine barrels and this year’s unique commemorative art painting.

Beginning in early September, the hand-painted wine barrels will be on display at host business locations in the Ramona area. Online bidding for those barrels will open on September 15th. Bidding will close on each item during a ‘last call’ live broadcast on Sunday, November 8th at 2:00 p.m.

A VIP reception will be held on Friday, October 30, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. when the Festival commemorative art will be unveiled and attendees will have the opportunity to make final bids on the silent auction items displayed at the wineries, and purchase signed and numbered limited edition prints of the commemorative art.

Participating wineries include: Correcaminos Vineyard; Hatfield Creek Vineyards and Winery; Mahogany Mountain Vineyard and Winery; Milagro Winery; Ramona Ranch Vineyard and Winery; and Schwaesdall Winery.

Gourmet bites will be prepared by local caterers, including Something Delicious Catering, Farmhouse 78 and Marinade on Main.

Passports for this year’s events will be $50 for the three days that include wine tasting (three wines at each of the six wineries), a gourmet bite to pair with a selected wine at each winery, silent auction, and shopping for art and vendor items on-site at the wineries.

A VIP passport for $85 includes all of the above and also the reception on Friday, October 30th.

Passports will go on sale September 15th at the website https://ramonaartandwinefest.net. Details of the three-day event will be provided when passports are purchased, at the barrel host locations, and on the Ramona Art and Wine Festival’s website https://ramonaartandwinefest.net.

Presenters and Sponsors

The Ramona Art and Wine Festival is presented by the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project, Inc. http://ramonamurals.com and the Ramona Valley Vineyard Association www.ramonavalleyvineyards.org.

The proceeds from the Festival will benefit the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to encourage economic vitality by increasing tourism, promoting community pride, and celebrating our rich cultural heritage through an outstanding outdoor visual arts program.

If you are interested in supporting the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project, Inc. or the Ramona Art and Wine Festival by becoming a sponsor, please contact Elaine Lyttleton at lyttleton@sv-mail.com or (760) 787-1102.

For additional information about the Festival, see http://ramonaartandwinefest.net.

or call (760) 787-1102. Media contact: Joyce Strand (408) 210-2422.