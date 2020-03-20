2020 U.S. CENSUS WANTS YOU TO PARTICIPATE ONLINE

Beware of scams: Census officials will NEVER ask for your citizenship status, social security number, bank, or credit card information.

The census is encouraging all heads of households to visit online. Answering the nine questions typically takes about five minutes. March 20, 2020 (San Diego) – With many field operations closed due to COVID-19 concerns, the census is encouraging all heads of households to visit this link and submit the census.

The census will determine how much money California will receive to address important issues like homelessness, food stamps, public health, education, and more.