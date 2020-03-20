2020 U.S. CENSUS WANTS YOU TO PARTICIPATE ONLINE

Printer-friendly version
Beware of scams: Census officials will NEVER ask for your citizenship status, social security number, bank, or credit card information.
March 20, 2020 (San Diego) – With many field operations closed due to COVID-19 concerns, the census is encouraging all heads of households to visit this link and submit the census online. Answering the nine questions typically takes about five minutes.
The census will determine how much money California will receive to address important issues like homelessness, food stamps, public health, education, and more.
John C. Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, told Times of San Diego, “We understand some people are concerned about the confidentiality of their information,” but assures, “no one can lawfully share any personal identifying information from census responses.”
