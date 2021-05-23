2021 SDG&E WILDFIRE RESILIENCE DRIVE-THRU SAFETY FAIRS

May 23, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- Fire season is around the corner and SDG&E wants you and your loved ones to remain safe. Learn what you can do to protect your family and property, as well as gain first-hand safety tips from SDG&E and their regional partners. You'll receive information about stocking an emergency kit, developing an emergency plan, designing or modifying the space around your home to resist wildfire and more.

Due to continued COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, this years' Wildfire Safety Fairs will continue to be drive-thru events that provide preparedness information to some communities most at risk of wildfires. SDG&E is asking participants to please wear protective face coverings or masks to these events.

Bates Nut Farm

Parking Lot

Saturday, June 12

10 a.m. - noon

Julian Unified School District

Saturday, June 26

10 a.m. - noon

Viejas Casino

East End Parking Lot Past Casino

Saturday, August 7

10 a.m. - noon

Ramona Outdoor Community Center / Rodeo Grounds

Saturday, August 28

10 a.m. - noon

Staff will be there to provide information:

Assistance Programs

Engineering / Planning

Environmental Services

Generator Safety

Infrastructure Projects & Construction

Vegetation Management

Other related industry experts

Preparedness backpacks and other give-a-ways will be provided on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. One backpack per car only. Admission is free and includes displays, information, music, fresh kettle corn and drinks while in the comfort of your car.

If adverse weather conditions arise, this event may be postponed or canceled.

You can learn more at sdge.com/fairs