2021 SDG&E WILDFIRE RESILIENCE DRIVE-THRU SAFETY FAIRS

May 23, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- Fire season is around the corner and SDG&E wants you and your loved ones to remain safe. Learn what you can do to protect your family and property, as well as gain first-hand safety tips from SDG&E and their regional partners. You'll receive information about stocking an emergency kit, developing an emergency plan, designing or modifying the space around your home to resist wildfire and more.
Due to continued COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, this years' Wildfire Safety Fairs will continue to be drive-thru events that provide preparedness information to some communities most at risk of wildfires. SDG&E is asking participants to please wear protective face coverings or masks to these events.
Bates Nut Farm
Parking Lot
Saturday, June 12
10 a.m. - noon
Julian Unified School District
Saturday, June 26
10 a.m. - noon
Viejas Casino
East End Parking Lot Past Casino
Saturday, August 7
10 a.m. - noon
Ramona Outdoor Community Center / Rodeo Grounds
Saturday, August 28
10 a.m. - noon
Staff will be there to provide information:
- Assistance Programs
- Engineering / Planning
- Environmental Services
- Generator Safety
- Infrastructure Projects & Construction
- Vegetation Management
- Other related industry experts
Preparedness backpacks and other give-a-ways will be provided on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. One backpack per car only. Admission is free and includes displays, information, music, fresh kettle corn and drinks while in the comfort of your car.
You can learn more at sdge.com/fairs.
Adapted from S2150013 0421 (C) 2021 San Diego Gas & Electric Company. All copyright and trademark rights reserved.
