THE 2022 DONATE LIFE TRANSPLANT GAMES ARRIVES SAN DIEGO THIS JULY

San Diego hosting games July 29 to August 3

July 8, 2022 (San Diego) - Later this month, The Transplant Games of America will arrive in San Diego to honor the legacy of donors who gave the ultimate gift of life, highlight the need for and importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation, celebrate the success of transplantation, and increase the national and state registry numbers. The Transplant Games will also generate a considerable economic impact for San Diego.

37 national teams from across the country will join 3 International teams from Brazil, Colombia, and Australia to compete in 20 sports to show the world the amazing miracle of transplantation. Transplantation gives new life to patients with a medical technology that barely existed 50 years ago. Bill Ryan, president and CEO of the Transplant Life Foundation reiterated, “The United States continues to lead the world with record-setting numbers of transplants. Last year alone, in the U.S. there were over 40,000 organ transplants and that was a new record.” Ryan added, “Along with hundreds of thousands of cornea and tissue transplants annually, this miracle of life has benefitted millions of people in the last ten years”.

“The Transplant Games, a 32 year tradition, is thrilled to be in San Diego this Summer and partnering with the San Diego community to put on what we believe will be the biggest and best Games yet” said Ryan.

Sports San Diego and the SDCCU Holiday Bowl secured the bid for San Diego to host the 2022 Games. The event is produced by the Transplant Life Foundation.

“Bringing the Transplant Games to San Diego was a goal that we’ve had for a number of years. We are honored and proud to be hosting this amazing event in our community,” mentioned Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego and the SDCCU Holiday Bowl. “This event is another example of how the San Diego community is ready and willing to support a great causes and missions that actually save lives.”

Along with the athletic competitions, The Transplant Games will feature almost 50 special events. Headlining the Games will be a downtown parade on Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 a.m. that’s being sponsored by Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego. San Diegans are encouraged to attend the parade to cheer on the participants and enjoy a first-class procession of marching bands, balloons and floats. The Grand Marshals for the parade include actor, Jason Gray-Stanford (heart transplant recipient), and former Green Bay Packers great and San Diegan, John Brockington (kidney).

“What better way to engage the community than with a parade,” said Mark Neville. “As a kidney and bone marrow donor, I know we need to get creative to find ways to generate exposure for the need to secure more donors. The parade is going to help and it’s going to be a great time for all.”

In addition to Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, other local groups stepping up to sponsor the Games include Lifesharing, UC San Diego Health, Sharp HealthCare and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District. The Transplant Games are presented by CareDx.

While events will be spread around the region, most events will take place at the San Diego Convention Center and UC San Diego. The Donate Life Transplant Games TGA Village will be at the Convention Center and is open to the public during the Games.

For more information, visit www.TransplantGamesofAmerica.org.