2022 VOTER GUIDE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO VOTE IN CALIFORNIA’S JUNE 7 PRIMARY ELECTION

May 23, 2022 (Sacramento) - We get it, California voters. You’ve been busy lately.

Just two years ago, you and 17.7 million of your civically-minded neighbors helped decide who ought to become the next president, who should sit in the Legislature and congressional delegation and how the state should handle issues such as property taxes, criminal justice and (for some reason) dialysis clinics.

Then last year, you were called back to the ballot box: Gov. Gavin Newsom, the guy most of you voted to hire in 2018, was up for a snap job performance review, also known as a recall election. (He passed).

Now, it’s the 2022 election and hiring season is in full swing.

Not only will you be asked to pick a governor, yet again, California needs to hire its top lawyer, an insurance regulator, an elections administrator, a school supervisor, someone to invest its money, someone to keep tabs on its money and even a back-up governor.

As with the rest of the labor market, there’s also an historic glut of openings to fill in the California Legislature and in Congress. Throw in the two decisions for one U.S. Senate seat (we’ll explain) and four for the Board of Equalization (whatever that is) — and you have your work cut out for you.

Our 2022 California voter guide is here to help. Check back on June 7 and after to see who you picked.

Which congressional district are you in? Who is your state senator? Click this link and scroll down to enter your address to find your districts and representatives in California.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does everyone get a ballot in the mail?





Yes. Last September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that makes vote-by-mail ballots permanent for every registered voter.

When will I receive my mail-in-ballot?

Counties will begin mailing ballots by May 9.

When will I receive my voter guide?

The statewide voter information guide will be available online in April. The Secretary of State’s office will mail it to voters between April 28 and May 17.

