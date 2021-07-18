21-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

Photo: cc via Bing

July 18, 2021 (spring Valley) – Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 21-year-old man, George Gomez III, as a suspect in the murder of Dante Lopez, 42. Lopez, a San Diego resident was fatally shot on July 11 near the intersection of Elkelton Boulevard and Crestmore Avenue in Spring Valley.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 11:15 p.m. on July 11 and found the victim, attempting lifesaving efforts until fire personnel arrived. Lopez was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death was gunshot and the manner of death was homicide.

Following an investigation, Gomez was arrested on July 14 and booked into San Diego Central Jail for one count of murder, says Lt Thomas Seiver.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.





