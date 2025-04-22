22ND ANNUAL GRIP IT & RIP IT GOLF TOURNAMENT AT SINGING HILLS MAY 15

East County News Service

April 22, 2025 (El Cajon) – The San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce invites you to the 22nd annual “Grip it and Rip it” golf tournament at Singing Hills  Golf Club on May 15.

The event for ages 21 and up includes one round of golf and lunch.

The invitation states, “Challenge yourself on Willow Glen, a par 72 course, with demanding, narrow fairways and strategically placed bunkers. Sweetwater River runs along the course and comes into play on many holes, providing dramatic scenery and difficult shots. The layout contains several dogleg holes, elevation changes and water crossings that create an incomparable day of golf for enthusiasts. Ted Robinson redesigned Willow Glen in 1980.”

Schedule:

10:30am Check-In

12:00pm Shot-Gun Start

5:00pm Post-Game Celebration with awards, food, and prizes

To register, click here

 
 

