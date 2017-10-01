241 PINTS OF BLOOD AND OVER 4,215 POUNDS OF FOOD COLLECTED AT SDCCU HOLIDAY BOWL BLOOD AND FOOD DRIVE IN LA MESA

Collection can save 723 lives saved and provide 3,913 meals

December 2, 2021 (La Mesa) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, blood supply is critically low and new donations are continuously needed to help local patients. To help fill that need, San Diego County Credit Union teamed up with the San Diego Blood Bank and San Diego Food bank to hold the SDCCU Holiday Bowl Blood and Food at Grossmont Center in La Mesa on Thursday, November 18. The event collected a total of 4,215 pounds of food which is equivalent to 3,913 meals, and over 241 pints of blood, which will impact 723 lives throughout San Diego County.

“SDCCU is proud to support the SDCCU Holiday Bowl Blood and Food Drive benefitting the San Diego Blood Bank and San Diego Food Bank,” said Teresa Campbell, SDCCU president and CEO. “We are delighted by the amount of donations collected from our giving community members as we know it will help many people in need this holiday season.”

More than half of the blood supply comes from these mobile drives. To schedule a blood donation, visit the San Diego Blood Bank scheduling website.

In addition to the 550,000 people that the San Diego Food Bank serves each month, the organization has been instrumental in hunger-relief for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For a complete list of most-needed foods as well as donation centers, visit the Food Bank website.

SDCCU is one of the nation’s top credit unions, with locations across southern California For more information, visit www.sdccu.com.