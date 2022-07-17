25TH ANNUAL JULIAN GRAPE STOMP FESTA KICKS OFF SEPTEMBER 3

By Miriam Raftery

July 17, 2022 (Julian) – The Julian Grape Stomp Festa celebrates its 25th anniversary on September 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when guests can continue an Old World tradition of kicking off your shoes, rolling up your pant legs and letting grapes squish beneath your feet. Visitors can also sip samples from local wineries, enjoy food, shopping, live music and even kick up your heels with some extemporaneous dancing.

Admission costs $20 and for those 21 and up, includes a wine glass as well as grape stomping and entertainment. Tastes cost $1 each and are not included in the admission price. Or opt for reserved shaded seating for $30.

Guests are asked to bring cash, preferably small bills, since Internet connection is spotty at this location and connecting to pay with credit cards can be very time consuming.

Everyone must bring ID, no matter your age, since licensing requires that all IDs be checked to get the 21+ wristband required for tastings.

You can bring your own lawn chair for seating.

Organizers will follow any health mandates in place at time of the event.

For tickets to this and other Julian events, visit https://visitjulian.com/purchase-julian-items/#!form/Shopping.