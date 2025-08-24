270 FIREARMS TURNED IN AT LA MESA GUN SAFETY EVENT

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

August 24, 2025 (La Mesa) -- Last weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff’s department teamed up with local law enforcement agencies to help get unwanted weapons off our streets through a Gun Safety Event in La Mesa.

A total of 270 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public during Saturday's event at the La Mesa Civic Center, located at 4825 Date Avenue.

Individuals received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

Free gun cable locks were also given out to anyone who wanted one.

All weapons collected will be processed. Any firearms found to have been involved in a crime will be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed in accordance with the law.

The Sheriff's Office and Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station thanks the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, La Mesa Police Department, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) and Sycuan Tribal Police Department for their support in making this Gun Safety Event a success.

Most importantly, the Sheriff thanks the public for helping us keep our communities safe by getting unwanted firearms off our streets.

The public can always turn in unwanted weapons at any Sheriff's station or substation, as well as at any law enforcement agency. For your safety, keep the gun in the trunk of your car and await further instructions from a deputy.

For a list of Sheriff's patrol stations, click here. You can also call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 868-3200.