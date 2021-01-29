30 JOHNS AND A PIMP ARRESTED IN PROSTITUTION STING TO STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING

East County News Service

January 29, 2021 (San Diego) -- As part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF) conducted a three-day operation (January 26-28) throughout San Diego County targeting sex buyers and traffickers. The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force and allied local law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 30 men for solicitation and one man for pimping, pandering, and possession of a concealed firearm, after he recruited an undercover detective into prostitution online. These cases will be referred to local prosecutors.

“Sex buyers help drive the demand for the criminal business of sex trafficking,” a press release from the San Diego Sheriff’s office states. “The activities of those arrested in this operation contribute to the negative consequences victims of human trafficking endure. The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force is committed to combatting human trafficking by not only investigating and pursuing traffickers, but also by pursuing those looking to pay and engage in this type of unlawful activity.”

The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force encourages the public to report human trafficking to their local law enforcement agency or by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force is comprised of: