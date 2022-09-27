30 RESIDENTS DISPLACED BY APARTMENT FIRE IN LA MESA

By Miriam Raftery

September 27, 2022 (La Mesa) - A fire at Spring Hills Apartments, 4341 Spring Street in La Mesa, last night has displaced around 30 residents due to fire or water damage. Fortunately, due to a swift and strong responses by firefighters, most of the building was saved from burning.

Heartland Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze reported at 7:38 p.m., with the first crews arriving six minutes later. Mutual aid was provided by San Diego Fire Department and San Miguel Fire & Rescue, with American Medical Response cooperating. In total, 18 fire crews and 33 fire personnel were involved in the response.

La Mesa Police Department also responded to the incident providing traffic management and site security.

“The sprinkler system inside the apartment building did activate, helping to keep the fire in check,” says Andy McKellar, public information officer for Heartland Fire & Rescue. “. The fire was knocked down at approximately 8:05 p.m. Only one unit was directly affected by the fire, but water from the sprinkler system affected an additional fifteen units”

The American Red Cross has been asked to help the approximately 30 people who may require assistance after being displaced.

No injuries to civilians or fire fighters were reported. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.