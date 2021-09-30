30TH ANNUAL VINTAGE ALPINE NOV. 21 OFFERS TASTES OF UP TO 20 WINERIES

East County News Service

September 30, 2021 (Alpine) – The beautiful gardens at Summers Past Farms (15602 Olde Highway 80 in Flinn Springs) is the setting for the 30th annual Vintage Alpine: A Wine Experience in the Country. The event takes place on Sunday, November 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Drawing over 400 visitors, the event features up to 20 local wineries offering tastes as well as samples from 20 restaurants offering special foods to savor. Guests will also enjoy live music and a silent auction.

For tickets and more information, visit https://vintagealpine.org/.