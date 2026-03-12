$33M water facility expansion buffers growth in Temescal Valley

East County News Service

March 12, 2026 (Temescal Valley) -- The Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District marked a significant infrastructure milestone earlier this month with a March 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $33 million expansion of the Horsethief Canyon Water Reclamation Facility.

The project, which increases the facility’s treatment capacity from 0.5 to 0.8 million gallons per day, has been designed to support the region's accelerating residential development. The expanded capacity is expected to provide essential wastewater services for nearly 1,200 homes in a growing Riverside County community.

The expansion stands out as a landmark for public-private collaboration.

While the total investment reached $33 million, 65 percent of the project cost was privately funded through a partnership with four regional developers. This model significantly reduced the financial burden on existing ratepayers while ensuring infrastructure kept pace with new construction.

"Projects like Horsethief Canyon demonstrate what is possible when innovation, stewardship and collaboration come together," said EVMWD General Manager Greg Thomas. "This facility reflects our commitment to responsible infrastructure planning -- delivering lasting value for our customers and our community."

The project served as EVMWD’s first design-build delivery, a method intended to streamline construction. Despite facing global supply chain disruptions during the COVID-era, the facility was completed with the support of Carollo Engineers, who served as program managers.

The upgraded plant utilizes membrane bioreactor technology. This system combines membrane filtration with biological treatment to remove nutrients more efficiently than traditional methods. The resulting high-quality effluent is suitable for non-potable uses, such as local landscape irrigation and groundwater recharge.