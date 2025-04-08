35TH ANNUAL VINTAGE ALPINE MAY 4 OFFERS TASTES OF LOCAL WINES, BEERS, AND FOOD

By Miriam Raftery

April 8, 2025 (Alpine) –You’re invited to the 35th annual Vintage Alpine on May 4 at the beautiful Summers Past Farms in Flinn Springs. The event features tastes of over 40 wines as well as beers, samples from fine local restaurants and live music—all for a good cause. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club of Alpine Foundation, a nonprofit which supports many local youth and community needs.

“The club's focus is to support our local youth with programs that help them develop into strong contributing members of our society,” says Alfonso Martinez, Club Treasurer. “ Such support and/or sponsorship includes high school Kiwanis youth clubs, Boys Scouts, Soap Box Derby events and much more. The Club supports many community events such as the 4th of July parade, Christmas events, Easter events, open house Alpine Fire Station event, flag display in Alpine and many more including being there during times of disasters.”