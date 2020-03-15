39 CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Source: San Diego County News Service March 15, 2020 (San Diego) -- The County of San Diego is working closely with federal and state agencies and the local healthcare community to monitor and test for the COVID-19 virus in the region. For information about coronavirus disease nationwide, visit the CDC website. The table below provides information about positive cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County. ***This table was updated Sunday, March 15, 2020 to provide additional data about local cases. It will be updated daily around 4:00 p.m.

Positive Cases in San Diego County Since February 14, 2020 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Updated March 15, 2020 COVID-19 Case Summary San Diego County Residents Federal Quarantine Non-San Diego County Residents Total Total Positives 33 4 2 39 Age Groups 0-17 years 0 0 0 0 18-64 years 26 2 1 29 65+ years 7 2 1 10 Age Unknown 0 0 0 0 Gender Female 17 2 1 20 Male 16 2 1 19 Unknown 0 0 0 0 Hospitalized 8 3 1 12 Deaths 0 0 0 0

Emergency declaration On Feb. 14, the County declared a local health emergency and proclaimed a local emergency to deal with the novel coronavirus. On March 4, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in California. This statewide proclamation waives the requirement for local governments to renew local health emergencies and local emergencies at regular intervals. San Diego County's will remain in effect until terminated by the Board of Supervisors. These actions empower the County to: more effectively respond to COVID-19

seek and utilize mutual aid

potentially obtain reimbursement

ensure health professionals have all necessary tools available, such as N-95 respirators