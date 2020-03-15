39 CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Source: San Diego County News Service
March 15, 2020 (San Diego) -- The County of San Diego is working closely with federal and state agencies and the local healthcare community to monitor and test for the COVID-19 virus in the region. For information about coronavirus disease nationwide, visit the CDC website.
The table below provides information about positive cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County. ***This table was updated Sunday, March 15, 2020 to provide additional data about local cases. It will be updated daily around 4:00 p.m.
|
Positive Cases in San Diego County Since February 14, 2020
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Updated March 15, 2020
|COVID-19 Case Summary
|San Diego County Residents
|Federal Quarantine
|Non-San Diego County Residents
|Total
|Total Positives
|33
|4
|2
|39
|Age Groups
|0-17 years
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18-64 years
|26
|2
|1
|29
|65+ years
|7
|2
|1
|10
|Age Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gender
|Female
|17
|2
|1
|20
|Male
|16
|2
|1
|19
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hospitalized
|8
|3
|1
|12
|Deaths
|0
|0
|0
|0
Emergency declaration
On Feb. 14, the County declared a local health emergency and proclaimed a local emergency to deal with the novel coronavirus.
On March 4, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in California. This statewide proclamation waives the requirement for local governments to renew local health emergencies and local emergencies at regular intervals. San Diego County's will remain in effect until terminated by the Board of Supervisors.
These actions empower the County to:
- more effectively respond to COVID-19
- seek and utilize mutual aid
- potentially obtain reimbursement
- ensure health professionals have all necessary tools available, such as N-95 respirators
Testing for coronavirus
The County Public Health Laboratory is now able to test for the novel coronavirus. The County no longer has to send all specimens to the CDC, so results come back much faster.
