40 MILITARY HOMES UNINHABITABLE AFTER MURPHY CANYON PLANE CRASH: NAVY-MARINE CORPS RELIEF SOCIETY PROVIDES SUPPORT

East County News Service

May 29, 2025 (San Diego) – Dozens of military families evacuated their homes when a private Cessna aircraft crashed into military housing in the Murphy Canyon area at 3:45 a.m. on May 22. The families had no time to gather basic essentials including wallets, identification, phones and more.

The crash killed all six people on board including an El Cajon flight instructor/music agent.

It destroyed or damaged numerous residences, temporarily displacing around 100 people. Around 40 military housing units remain uninhabitable, according to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), which is seeking donations to provide ongoing aid.

Within hours after the crash, the NMCRS offices including its Miramar, San Diego location, initiated an emergency response, establishing a presence at the evacuation site ensuring that displaced families had instant access to support.

From May 22 to 23, NMCRS staff assisted 81 service members and their families, delivering more than $77,000 in direct emergency assistance to help with expenses for lodging, meals, transportation and other immediate needs.

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm., Dawn Cutler, Chief Operations Officer for NMCRS stated, “Through our coordinated efforts, NMCRS was able to provide immediate on-the-ground emergency assistance, offering grants and much more to the many Sea Service members and their families who needed it most during this tragic and urgent time of need.”

NMCRS will continue to provide long-term assistance for the displaced families in critical need. In addition to financial support, NMCRS will assist with insurance deductibles, replacing uniforms and essentials, and helping service members return to readiness and stability.

Cutler continued, “A significant need still exists, as over 40 families are currently homeless from fire, smoke, debris and jet fuel contamination, so we’ll be providing ongoing assistance to those who serve our country over the coming days and weeks as they begin to recover from this horrific event.”

In keeping with its mission, NMCRS has always stood ready to help those that protect our country when a natural or human-made disaster occurs. In the last two years alone, NMCRS has provided $2.2 million in disaster aid to over four thousand active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their families, with more than $17 million in disaster assistance being provided since 2015. NMCRS also offers a variety of other services, including financial, educational and other forms of assistance through their offices in more than 213 locations throughout the U.S. and around the globe.

All NMCRS services and programs are made entirely possible through generous donations. For those willing to donate, NMCRS has established a special section on their website to continue assisting Sea Service families with immediate needs grants and other financial assistance to help cover costs for items lost and other unexpected expenses that continue to arise following the crash.

For more information about the many ways NMCRS supports active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their family members, visit nmcrs.org

Founded in 1904, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) is a nonprofit military aid society that operates both ashore and afloat with more than 3,400 volunteers and 185 employees who assist active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their eligible family members during times of financial need. NMCRS provides a variety of financial, educational and other assistance and offers interest-free loans and grants for essential needs like food, rent, utilities, vehicle repairs, emergency transportation, disaster relief and more.

NMCRS annually supports more than 48,000 clients with more than $50 million in financial assistance.